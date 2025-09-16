Accompanying Rahul Mamkootathil to assembly: Youth Congress workers file complaint against Nemom Shajeer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Mamkootathil's appearance at the Legislative Assembly on Monday has triggered internal conflict within the Youth Congress. He was accompanied by Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district president Nemom Shajeer, who has now drawn sharp criticism from party factions.
Members of the Youth Congress have filed complaints against Shajeer, accusing him of supporting a leader who has been suspended by the party. The complaints have been submitted to KPCC president Sunny Joseph and to the national leadership, demanding strict action.
"We have fully respected the party's decision to suspend Rahul and have not made any public statements until now. But when the district president walks into the Assembly alongside a suspended member, it creates the false impression that the party endorses him. That's misleading and damaging. That's why we've submitted complaints to both the national leadership and KPCC president," said Youth Congress state secretary Kiran Dev M S.
Party insiders say the move sent out the wrong message that the party still supports Rahul, despite his suspension following serious allegations. While Sunny Joseph was present at the Assembly on Monday, he declined to comment on the incident.
N S Nuzoor, former state vice president of the Youth Congress, said that the members of the A group had raised objections during the Youth Congress president election.
"Allegations of sexual misconduct against Rahul were known even then, and many of us voiced our dissent, but no action was taken. Eventually, 42 members broke away and formed the Oommen Chandy Brigade. We had recommended K M Abhijith's name for the leadership back then. Now, with Nemom Shajeer openly supporting Rahul, it is clear he has ground-level backing and that is what we are challenging," said Nuzoor.
He added that office bearers from Thiruvananthapuram were asked to submit the complaints officially.