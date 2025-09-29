Kerala Assembly passes resolution against implementation of SIR in the state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing concern that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll was aimed at indirectly implementing the National Register of Citizens, the Kerala legislative assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to desist from the move and to carry out electoral roll revision in a transparent manner.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was passed by the assembly with two minor amendments. The resolution said the "politics of exclusion" was reflected in the SIR carried out in Bihar. The exclusion of voters was "illogical" and implementing the same across the country has given rise to widespread suspicion.

"Implementing SIR in a hasty manner in poll-bound states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, when the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the constitutional validity of the process, cannot be seen as an innocent move," the resolution said.

The undue haste in implementation of SIR, which needs to be carried out only after long-drawn planning and discussions, has given rise to fears that the process is aimed at scuttling democracy and has brought the ECI under a cloud, it said.