Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Congress banks on Rahul Gandhi to regain lost ground

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming under pressure from UDF partners for no show at Global Ayyappa Sangamam and related development issues, a section in the Congress has decided to bring party supremo Rahul Gandhi into the scene to recover the lost ground. They want Rahul either to visit the shrine or to address a convention explaining the Congress stance on the issue to the public. Two UDF partners have already approached Rahul in their personal capacity seeking his intervention, it is learnt.

“We have already spoken to Rahul more than once, explaining the political importance of the issue,” a top UDF leader told TNIE.

“Currently, there is a leadership vacuum in the state Congress. There is no leader who is capable of addressing issues related to NSS, an influential community organisation. Congress should also have to address sentiments of Hindus like it did during the Sabarimala agitation period,” he said.