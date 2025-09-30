NSS has not changed ‘equidistance’ stand: Congress leader PJ Kurien

PATHANAMTHITTA: Dismissing speculations that the NSS has altered its political position, senior Congress leader P J Kurien said that he held discussions with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair during which the latter made it clear that the society “continues to adhere” to its long-held stance of political equidistance. Kurien, who met Sukumaran Nair at the NSS headquarters in Perunna on Sunday, said Sukumaran Nair’s earlier statements were only in the context of the Sabarimala issue as the rituals and customs of the hill shrine should be protected.

“His remarks should not be misinterpreted as a policy shift,” Kurien told media.

According to him, the general secretary only acknowledged that the LDF government had corrected its earlier mistake regarding the Sabarimala temple and that the step was welcome. “That is not politics, it is simply a recognition of fact,” he said.