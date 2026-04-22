'Standing here as a proud Indian': Pahalgam victim's daughter backs strong response to terror

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Arathi R Menon, daughter of N Ramachandran, who was among the 26 tourists killed, said she was proud of India’s strong response to terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attending a memorial meeting of her father organised in Kochi's Edapply, she alleged that the Pahalgam incident was a "Hindu-targeted" terrorist attack aimed at dividing India by triggering riots across the country.

"But, we are still standing strong and united. This is our reply. While standing here after one year, I feel that Bharath has given a stronger reply. The world is also aware about it," she told reporters here.

Ramachandran (65), who was on a holiday in Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, was gunned down by terrorists in an attack that sent shockwaves across the country, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor, a military response targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan.

Menon, who witnessed her father's killing, said India has always maintained a zero tolerance approach to terrorism and Pakistan's attempt to "bleed India with thousand cuts" failed.

"I am standing here as a proud Indian over the reply given by India through Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she added.

Menon, who works in Dubai, had come to Kerala as part of the planned vacation to Kashmir with her parents and children.

On April 22, 2025, a brutal militant attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 individuals, the majority of them tourists from across India.

The shocking incident, considered among the most severe assaults on civilians in recent times, sparked widespread grief and anger throughout the country.