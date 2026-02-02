Kerala CM Pinarayi demands judicial probe into CJ Roy’s death, writes to Finance Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Describing the ‘unnatural death’ of businessman CJ Roy during an Income Tax (I-T) Department search in Bengaluru as a blot on the country’s tax administration, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanding a judicial probe into the incident.

In a letter dated Sunday, the Chief Minister said the incident pointed to a serious lack of diligence, noting that it was alarming that a person present on the premises during an I-T search could gain access to a loaded firearm and shoot himself. Vijayan also referred to recent reports suggesting that Roy had been shifted to another room instead of being kept at the site of the search, calling this a grave lapse and evidence of non-compliance with essential protocol.