Sabarimala scam accused former administrative officer S Sreekumar on ED radar

KOCHI: Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer S Sreekumar, who was recently granted bail, is likely to appear before the ED office in Kochi in the coming days.
Sources said the agency is pursuing the tracking of the money trail in a highly confidential manner, without leaving any hints to state agencies.
Anticipating Sreekumar’s appearance, a large number of media personnel gathered outside the ED office in Kochi on Wednesday morning, setting up camera stands near the main gate, as security was kept on high alert.
Though Sreekumar did not turn up on Wednesday, the ED office remained under intense media spotlight throughout the day.
Sources indicated that the questioning of Sreekumar is expected to provide further leads in mapping the financial network linked to the case.
The ED had on Tuesday conducted detailed questioning of another former TDB administrative officer, Murari Babu, from whom investigators are said to have obtained crucial inputs related to the alleged scam.
Sources said that despite the accused being out on bail, the ED, along with the state police, is maintaining close surveillance amid growing public dissent over the developments in the case.
With criticism mounting against the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the ED is continuing its probe on a separate track, focusing on the financial accounts of all accused.
With elections approaching and the Sabarimala issue continuing to draw attention even in the Assembly, the ED’s moves are being closely watched by political and other quarters.
Sources said the agency is planning to summon more former officials and individuals close to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, as the investigation widens.