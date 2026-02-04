Sabarimala scam accused former administrative officer S Sreekumar on ED radar

KOCHI: Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer S Sreekumar, who was recently granted bail, is likely to appear before the ED office in Kochi in the coming days.

Sources said the agency is pursuing the tracking of the money trail in a highly confidential manner, without leaving any hints to state agencies.

Anticipating Sreekumar’s appearance, a large number of media personnel gathered outside the ED office in Kochi on Wednesday morning, setting up camera stands near the main gate, as security was kept on high alert.

Though Sreekumar did not turn up on Wednesday, the ED office remained under intense media spotlight throughout the day.

Sources indicated that the questioning of Sreekumar is expected to provide further leads in mapping the financial network linked to the case.