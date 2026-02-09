Confident group MD denies harassment, PMLA and FEMA violations

KOCHI: Confident Group Managing Director T A Joseph on Monday strongly denied rumours of violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), asserting that the company has zero liability and that all its projects in Kerala and elsewhere are progressing without disruption.

Addressing a press conference here, Joseph said the Income Tax (IT) inspections conducted at the group’s premises were routine and dismissed allegations of harassment by tax authorities.

“To my knowledge, the Confident Group has not faced any harassment from IT officials. They treated us with respect. Routine GST inspections have also taken place in the past,” he said.

Joseph began the press meet by stating that he could not comment on the death of Confident Group Chairman C J Roy, citing strict directions from the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Karnataka.

“I worked with C J Roy for more than 20 years. He was a great motivator and a strong brand builder with over 40 lakh followers on social media,” Joseph said.