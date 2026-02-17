2017 Kerala actor abduction case turns nine; state to appeal acquittal

KOCHI: The sensational actor abduction case will complete nine years on Tuesday. With the trial court verdict pronounced on December 12, 2025, the state government is preparing to file an appeal soon. Actor Dileep was acquitted of all charges, including conspiracy, by the trial court. At the same time, the court sentenced Pulsar Suni and five others to 20 years’ imprisonment.

The survivor, who endured a traumatic abduction and assault in 2017, has reportedly expressed deep dissatisfaction with the outcome, maintaining that she has not received the justice she sought. However, sources close to her said she has not yet decided whether to file a separate appeal against the acquittal.

With regard to filing an appeal against Dileep’s acquittal, Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar said that preparations are in the final stage. “We have 90 days from the date of the verdict to file the appeal. We will file it soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the issue of the alleged illegal access to the memory card, ​ which was in court custody and contained crucial digital evidence ​, remains unresolved. On August 21, 2025, the High Court informed the survivor that the allegation regarding access to the memory card by a judicial officer is still pending before it.

Advocate T B Mini, who represented the survivor, told TNIE that she believes justice will ultimately be delivered by the higher judiciary. “Justice has not been fully served to the survivor.