2017 Kerala actor abduction case: Probe into memory card access leaves behind unanswered questions

KOCHI: More than two years since the most crucial digital evidence in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case was found to have been illegally accessed while in court custody, no action has been initiated against those responsible. Instead, the inquiry into the breach has thrown up a series of unanswered questions.

According to the prosecution, a key unresolved issue is why the then magistrate of the Angamaly judicial first class magistrate court took the memory card containing the sexual-abuse visuals to her residence and why the inquiry report remains silent on whether other persons were present when the card was accessed.

Serious doubts have also been raised regarding access by staff of the then Ernakulam district and sessions judge, allegedly on the judge’s instruction, without the report explaining the specific purpose for such an examination. The inquiry report, a copy of which is in the possession of TNIE, was submitted on January 8, 2024, by District and Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese before the registrar (district judiciary), Kerala High Court.

The report concludes that since the visuals were not found to have been copied, “no offences are seen committed as of now”, even while stating that those involved are liable to be proceeded against for misconduct. The inquiry report was submitted based on a HC directive to probe into memory card access.