Ayyappa Sangamam veers off course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An image-building exercise that went disastrously wrong. That is the story of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The event paved the way for the revelation of the Sabarimala gold theft that put the government and the board on the defensive.

The latest in a series of controversies linked to the event is an audit report that flagged a lack of transparency and mismatches in fund utilisation. The High Court-appointed special commissioner’s report also stated that the TDB incurred losses to the tune of Rs 3.4 crore.

The board organised the event at Pampa on September 20, 2025, with a stated aim of taking the fame of the Sabarimala temple across the world and to solicit suggestions from devotees on improving pilgrimage experience.It was widely viewed as an attempt by the government to appease devotees who were unhappy with its attempt to implement the 2018 Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to the hill shrine.

Immediately after the Sangamam was announced, the opposition parties complained of wasting the board’s funds for government’s image building. When the High Court admitted a PIL challenging the event, the TDB made an assurance that all expenses related to Sangamam will be met through sponsorships.That was just the beginning of a slew of controversies. At the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s message was read out, inviting sharp criticism from the Congress party. Its leaders branded the move as proof of the electoral understanding between the LDF and the BJP.

The government and the board had a tough time countering allegations of poor turnout. Visuals of a large number of empty chairs at the venues went viral. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan,however, claimed a total of 4,126 people, including 182 delegates from abroad, attended the event.