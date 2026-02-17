Ayyappa Sangamam veers off course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An image-building exercise that went disastrously wrong. That is the story of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The event paved the way for the revelation of the Sabarimala gold theft that put the government and the board on the defensive.
The latest in a series of controversies linked to the event is an audit report that flagged a lack of transparency and mismatches in fund utilisation. The High Court-appointed special commissioner’s report also stated that the TDB incurred losses to the tune of Rs 3.4 crore.
The board organised the event at Pampa on September 20, 2025, with a stated aim of taking the fame of the Sabarimala temple across the world and to solicit suggestions from devotees on improving pilgrimage experience.It was widely viewed as an attempt by the government to appease devotees who were unhappy with its attempt to implement the 2018 Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to the hill shrine.
Immediately after the Sangamam was announced, the opposition parties complained of wasting the board’s funds for government’s image building. When the High Court admitted a PIL challenging the event, the TDB made an assurance that all expenses related to Sangamam will be met through sponsorships.That was just the beginning of a slew of controversies. At the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s message was read out, inviting sharp criticism from the Congress party. Its leaders branded the move as proof of the electoral understanding between the LDF and the BJP.
The government and the board had a tough time countering allegations of poor turnout. Visuals of a large number of empty chairs at the venues went viral. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan,however, claimed a total of 4,126 people, including 182 delegates from abroad, attended the event.
The biggest setback for the government in recent times, the Sabarimala gold theft case, is linked with the event. A few days before the Sangamam, priest-turned-businessman Unnikrishnan Potty alleged that the gold pedestal from the Sabarimala temple was missing. He was apparently irked by the board’s decision not to give him a freehand in the repair of the gold panels. The gold theft case — currently being investigated by the state police and the Enforcement Directorate — toppled the board’s plan, with some sponsors backtracking from their promises.
Special commissioner’s report flags violations
The special commissioner’s report said the board violated the bidding rules in assigning the event management with the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) governed by the pro-CPM Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. There was no tender process or competitive bidding. The board’s decision to pay “expenditure plus ten percent administrative charge” to the IIMC was arbitrary and exorbitant, the report said.
“Details of Rs 2 crore sponsorship could not be ascertained. Of the amount transferred from the TDB’s fund for meeting initial expenses,Rs 2 crore has not been recouped,” it said. Further, the report found the invoices of payments made by sub-contractors were not submitted.
“Though the TDB was eligible for GST input tax credit of around Rs 1.07 crore, only Rs 45.76 lakh could be claimed. There were discrepancies in the purchase records. Rs 8 lakh was spent on cultural programmes as against a budget of Rs 2 lakh,” the report noted.
Findings incorrect, says TDB
The TDB, however, rejected the audit findings, terming it “factually incorrect and baseless”. A statement from the board said Rs 5 crore was transferred from its “Religious Convention and Discourse Fund” to a special savings account opened for the event. Rs 3 crore, received through sponsorships, was remitted back to the fund. Of this, Rs 2 crore was received from its banking partner Dhanlaxmi Bank and Rs1 crore from the Kerala Bank. It expects Rs 1 crore from the Adani Group. According to the board, the audit report prepared by the board’s chartered accountant was submitted without proper scrutiny.
New report contradicts interim report, says P S Prasanth
Former TDB president P S Prasanth, considered the mastermind behind the Sangamam, too, said the board’s funds were not used for the event. The Rs 3 crore transferred from the board’s fund to meet initial expenses was remitted back on October 17, 2025. He rejects allegations of financial irregularities. According to Prasanth, the new report contradicts the interim report the special commissioner submitted in the High Court earlier.
“The interim report submitted by the special commissioner on November 4, 2025, said the total expense was Rs 4.5 crore, plus GST. The facts behind the latest report are to be examined,” he said.
TDB functions independently, says devaswom minister
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala recently said he will move a breach of privilege motion against Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan for misleading the assembly on the Sangamam’s expenses. Vasavan had earlier informed the assembly that the money parted by the TDB for the Sangamam’s initial expenses, Rs 3 crore, was recouped.
According to Vasavan, his statement was based on information received from the TDB. “The TDB functions independently and neither the government nor the minister interferes with it. It is up to the board to clarify the expenses,” he said.
Opening a Pandora’s box
