Congress urges PJ Joseph to take on Roshi Augustine in Idukki assembly constituency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strategic move amid ongoing seat sharing negotiations, the Congress has urged Kerala Congress chairman PJ Joseph to contest against Kerala Congress (M) leader Roshi Augustine, now part of the LDF, in the Idukki assembly constituency in the forthcoming elections.
Congress sources said the proposal was aimed at politically cornering Roshi, who had reportedly thwarted attempts by a section of Kerala Congress (M) leaders to facilitate a return to the United Democratic Front (UDF). However, PJ Joseph is learnt to have turned down the suggestion from the Congress leadership. He has reportedly conveyed that if he contests the election, it will be from his home turf, Thodupuzha.
The development comes at a time when bilateral talks between the Congress and Kerala Congress have made little headway, with key constituencies still under negotiations.
The Congress has been exerting pressure on the Kerala Congress to field winnable candidates in three of the latter’s constituencies- Idukki, Kothamangalam and Irinjalakuda. Though the Congress claims it will come to power with over a hundred seats, it remains wary of a tight contest if the triangular fight intensifies.
In the first round of bilateral talks, the Congress conveyed to the Kerala Congress leadership its reservation about the proposed candidates in these three constituencies. While the Congress wanted to take over the Kuttanad constituency or field a candidate of its choice there, the Kerala Congress leadership has outright rejected the demand. However, Congress leaders raised objections to what they described as weak candidates being considered in the other three seats.
“They wanted to contest the Idukki seat. We objected to it. Now they have asked us to come up with a winnable candidate,” said a Kerala Congress leader.
Apart from ensuring that UDF does not lose power due to the alleged irresponsibility of its constituent partner, the Congress is keen to take on Roshi Augustine with a strong candidate. Roshi has been representing the Idukki constituency since the 2001 assembly election. “It was only in the 2021 assembly election that we saw his winning margin come down to 5573 votes,” said a Congress leader from Idukki. “If Congress gets the seat we will surely win there. Otherwise Kerala Congress has to field a strong candidate like PJ Joseph to end Roshi’s winning streak. We are working on a formula. Roshi's loss will send a message,” he said.