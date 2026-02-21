Congress urges PJ Joseph to take on Roshi Augustine in Idukki assembly constituency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strategic move amid ongoing seat sharing negotiations, the Congress has urged Kerala Congress chairman PJ Joseph to contest against Kerala Congress (M) leader Roshi Augustine, now part of the LDF, in the Idukki assembly constituency in the forthcoming elections.

Congress sources said the proposal was aimed at politically cornering Roshi, who had reportedly thwarted attempts by a section of Kerala Congress (M) leaders to facilitate a return to the United Democratic Front (UDF). However, PJ Joseph is learnt to have turned down the suggestion from the Congress leadership. He has reportedly conveyed that if he contests the election, it will be from his home turf, Thodupuzha.

The development comes at a time when bilateral talks between the Congress and Kerala Congress have made little headway, with key constituencies still under negotiations.

The Congress has been exerting pressure on the Kerala Congress to field winnable candidates in three of the latter’s constituencies- Idukki, Kothamangalam and Irinjalakuda. Though the Congress claims it will come to power with over a hundred seats, it remains wary of a tight contest if the triangular fight intensifies.