ED questions former Nemom bank president, NCS owner in Rs 100 crore financial irregularities probe

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday began questioning former Nemom Service Cooperative Bank (NSCB) president R Pradeep Kumar and Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate (NCS) owner NM Raju at its Kochi office in connection with alleged large-scale financial irregularities.

The questioning commenced around 11 am, with separate teams of officials are interrogating both of them.

Last year, the central financial watchdog launched a probe into alleged irregularities in NSCB involving transactions estimated at around Rs 100 crore. This cooperative bank is alleged to have links to many CPM leaders. Pradeep Kumar is a former area committee member of Nemom.

The ED has also intensified its investigation into NCS, a private finance firm accused of cheating depositors by mobilising funds on promises of high returns. Earlier this month, the agency registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against the firm.

NCS has been on the radar of multiple agencies, particularly after allegations surfaced that former Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru had deposited nearly Rs 2.5 crore with the firm before it shut down operations.