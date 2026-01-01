Kerala CM questions Sabarimala gold theft accused's meeting with Sonia, denies CMO role

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday questioned how a man who allegedly stole gold from the Sabarimala temple and another who purchased it managed to meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Responding to questions from reporters on the Sabarimala gold case and allegations by Congress leaders that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had intervened in the probe, Vijayan said the investigation was being carried out under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

He said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was functioning properly and that there had been no complaints regarding the conduct of the probe so far.

"There has been no complaint in this regard till now," Vijayan said, reiterating that neither he nor the CMO had interfered in the investigation.

"In fact, we suggested an investigation by an SIT under the supervision of the High Court. We are not prepared to interfere in it in any manner," he said.

Vijayan alleged that when the opposition fails to answer questions on certain issues, it resorts to making allegations against the CMO.