BJP seeks Congress explanation on Sabarimala gold theft case accused meeting Sonia Gandhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Friday asked the Congress to explain why UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony met Sonia Gandhi along with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP former state president K Surendran referred to a photograph that recently surfaced showing Unnikrishnan Potty and Govardhan, the trader who allegedly purchased gold diverted from the Sabarimala temple, standing with Sonia Gandhi.

He demanded a CBI probe in Sabarimala case.

"Who introduced Potty to Sonia Gandhi?" Surendran asked.

He alleged that it has now become clear that valuable antiques and idols from Sabarimala were stolen using the state government machinery, including the Devaswom Minister and Devaswom Board officials, with the intention of selling them in the international market.

"What was smuggled out of Sabarimala were priceless and invaluable antiques and idols," he said.

Surendran further alleged that a top Congess leader is connected to people linked to the antique business abroad, claiming that the CBI had revealed this before a court in connection with another case.