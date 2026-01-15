Battle for KC(M) backing sharpens as Kerala assembly polls near

KOTTAYAM: As assembly elections draw closer, Kerala’s political battlelines are being redrawn around a familiar axis, with both the UDF and the LDF aggressively wooing Kerala Congress (Mani), whose allegiance could once again prove decisive.

While the Congress leadership, with the backing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has stepped up efforts to bring KC(M) back into the UDF fold, the LDF is offering special consideration to the regional party to keep it within the ruling front, including the state cabinet decision on Wednesday to provide land in Thiruvananthapuram for an institute in memory of K M Mani, the late patriarch of Kerala Congress. The CPM-led front has reportedly promised the KC(M) 13 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

The UDF, meanwhile, is continuing its efforts to convince KC(M) to switch allegiance to the Congress-led front, through the IUML and a few bishops. The main stumbling block for UDF is to convince Mani C Kappen, its Pala MLA, to vacate the seat for KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani.