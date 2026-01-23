Deepak suicide case: Remand report says viral videos by accused caused mental distress, rejects all claims

KOZHIKODE: The remand report filed by the police in connection with the suicide of Deepak, a native of Govindapuram, Kozhikode, following the circulation of a video on social media alleging sexual misconduct, has rejected all claims raised by the accused, Shimjitha Mustafa. The report states that Deepak died by suicide after being mentally distressed by videos filmed and shared by Shimjitha, which allegedly caused him severe humiliation.

According to the remand report, Shimjitha had recorded multiple videos of Deepak while both were travelling on a private bus and later circulated them on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram. Police investigations revealed that nothing abnormal or objectionable occurred on the bus, contradicting the allegations made by the accused.

The CCTV footage from the Al Ameen bus, in which both Shimjitha and Deepak were travelling, was examined in detail by the police.

Investigators stated that the footage did not show any inappropriate or unusual behaviour. Statements from the bus staff and fellow passengers also confirmed that no incident of harassment or misconduct took place during the journey. Police further noted that both individuals were seen getting down from the bus without any signs of distress.