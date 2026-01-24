Disgruntled leaders quit Twenty20 after party joins NDA

KOCHI: A day after it announced its decision to join the NDA, Kitex group-backed Twenty20 was hit by defections, with a few leaders, including former Vadavukode block panchayat president Raseena Pareeth, quitting the party and joining the Congress on Friday.
Twenty20 president and Kitex MD Sabu Jacob, however, said very few leaders were against the party joining the NDA. He also said religion could be a reason that prompted the resignations.
Raseena alleged that Twenty20 had stooped to the status of a recruiting agency of the BJP. “The decision to join the NDA was not discussed with members of the party’s parliamentary board, ward committees, or elected representatives. We came to know about it from the media. The party had decided it won’t align with any front and would be dissolved if such a situation arose,” she told reporters, adding that more people will leave Twenty20 in the coming days.
Admitting that the decision had indeed been kept secret, Twenty20 president and Kitex MD Sabu Jacob told TNIE that they had instructions from the top BJP leadership that news about the discussions should not leak. “I admit we couldn’t discuss it within the party. The BJP leadership also wanted to avoid such a situation. Even the state leaders and alliance partners of the NDA were not informed,” Sabu said, adding that only a few party members had protested against the decision.
“Attracted by our crusade against corruption, people from all walks of life joined Twenty20. Many of them came from Congress and the communist party. A few have decided to return to their mother organisations. Religion may also be a reason that prompted them to leave. We will convene a meeting to discuss the decision,” said Sabu.