Disgruntled leaders quit Twenty20 after party joins NDA

KOCHI: A day after it announced its decision to join the NDA, Kitex group-backed Twenty20 was hit by defections, with a few leaders, including former Vadavukode block panchayat president Raseena Pareeth, quitting the party and joining the Congress on Friday.

Twenty20 president and Kitex MD Sabu Jacob, however, said very few leaders were against the party joining the NDA. He also said religion could be a reason that prompted the resignations.

Raseena alleged that Twenty20 had stooped to the status of a recruiting agency of the BJP. “The decision to join the NDA was not discussed with members of the party’s parliamentary board, ward committees, or elected representatives. We came to know about it from the media. The party had decided it won’t align with any front and would be dissolved if such a situation arose,” she told reporters, adding that more people will leave Twenty20 in the coming days.