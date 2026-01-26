Kerala Governor Arlekar writes to Speaker Shamseer seeking explanation on changes in policy address

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could trigger a constitutional and legal confrontation with the LDF government, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has written to Speaker A N Shamseer, seeking an explanation on what he reportedly termed as “unauthorised” amendments made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to his policy address in the assembly on January 20.

Sources close to the governor said it was a preliminary step before directing the speaker to retain in the assembly records only the version of the policy address he had delivered. The governor will also reportedly direct the speaker to ensure that amendments made by the chief minister to his address are rejected.

“The governor has asked the speaker to provide the full video of the proceedings that includes his speech and the amendments made by the chief minister to it and its subsequent adoption by the assembly,” a top Lok Bhavan source said.

The governor has reportedly seen this intervention by the chief minister as unwarranted and unconstitutional.

“In many instances, governors have skipped certain portions of the policy address but they were still retained and adopted by the house. However, in this case, portions of the speech that were factually incorrect and containing disparaging remarks on the Centre were read out and attributed to the governor by a third party,” the source said.