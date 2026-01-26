Padma honour comes at time when SNDP chief Vellappally Natesan is flexing sociopolitical muscle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, the prestigious Padma Bhushan honour comes to at a time when he is wielding unprecedented influence in Kerala politics. A major presence in the socio-political sphere for more than six decades, Vellappally enjoys a rare clout in the state.
The Padma award to the undisputed Ezhava leader is politically significant as major fronts have been trying to make inroads into the community’s vote base. With the assembly election drawing closer, the accolade is expected to send out a message to not only the community, but the whole of Kerala.
With political fronts in the state anxiously waiting for the future course of the Ezhava-Nair unity mooted by Vellappally and NSS chief G Sukumaran Nair, the honour could also play a crucial role in altering community equations in the state.
However, the timing of the honour has raised many an eyebrow. Vellappally is being severely criticised by Opposition parties in the state for his anti-Muslim remarks. Moreover, he is a vocal supporter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and has openly expressed his desire to see him return to power for a third time.
If not for his affinity to the CM, the honour would have been viewed as a natural outcome as his son Thushar Vellappally is the undisputed leader of the second major NDA constituent in Kerala -- the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS).
Vellappally will this year extend his record as general secretary of the SNDP Yogam to 30 years.
Born on September 10, 1937, he was a KSU activist during his school days. At the age of 27, he became president of Kanichukulangara devaswom, a position he holds even today. That same year, he unsuccessfully contested the panchayat election as a Left-backed independent. Under his tenure, the number of local units of the Yogam doubled to nearly 6,500.