Padma honour comes at time when SNDP chief Vellappally Natesan is flexing sociopolitical muscle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, the prestigious Padma Bhushan honour comes to at a time when he is wielding unprecedented influence in Kerala politics. A major presence in the socio-political sphere for more than six decades, Vellappally enjoys a rare clout in the state.

The Padma award to the undisputed Ezhava leader is politically significant as major fronts have been trying to make inroads into the community’s vote base. With the assembly election drawing closer, the accolade is expected to send out a message to not only the community, but the whole of Kerala.

With political fronts in the state anxiously waiting for the future course of the Ezhava-Nair unity mooted by Vellappally and NSS chief G Sukumaran Nair, the honour could also play a crucial role in altering community equations in the state.