Kerala budget: Rs 100 crore allocated for Regional Rapid Transit System

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargode.

The budget announcement was made a day after the state cabinet issued its approval for the project.

The amount has been allocated for the primary works of the high-speed rail transport system, which is capable of speeds of 160-180 kmph, has fewer station intervals, and a high passenger capacity. An in-principle approval has been obtained from the Centre.

Balagopal announced in the assembly that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have extended support towards the same. The new move comes after the Centre formally rejected the state's ambitious Silverline semi high speed rail project.

The 583-km long project will be implemented in four phases— from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, Thrissur to Kozhikode, Kozhikode to Kannur and Kannur to Kasargode. The phases will be executed with parallel timelines to reduce overall completion time.