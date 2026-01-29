Kerala budget: Rs 100 crore allocated for Regional Rapid Transit System

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargode.
The budget announcement was made a day after the state cabinet issued its approval for the project.
The amount has been allocated for the primary works of the high-speed rail transport system, which is capable of speeds of 160-180 kmph, has fewer station intervals, and a high passenger capacity. An in-principle approval has been obtained from the Centre.
Balagopal announced in the assembly that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have extended support towards the same. The new move comes after the Centre formally rejected the state's ambitious Silverline semi high speed rail project.
The 583-km long project will be implemented in four phases— from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, Thrissur to Kozhikode, Kozhikode to Kannur and Kannur to Kasargode. The phases will be executed with parallel timelines to reduce overall completion time.
The ambitious project will be in line with the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit System with 20% state share, 20% central share and 60% through long-term loans from international financial institutions.
The network, which runs completely over pillars, can also be connected to regional metro networks if needed.
This reduces the need for more land acquisition and opts for embankments and tunnels only where necessary, considered ideal for Kerala’s dense settlement pattern, and also addresses major environmental and social concerns, including obstruction to natural water flow and large-scale land acquisition, which made way for many public protests in the state during the SilverLine discussions.
The first phase, the 284-km Travancore Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, together with the Thiruvananthapuram Metro and integration with the Kochi Metro, is proposed to begin construction in 2027 and be completed by 2033. The second phase will extend from Thrissur to Kozhikode along the Malabar Line, alongside the Kozhikode Metro.