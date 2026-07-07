PM SHRI: Congress high command draws line

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership has conveyed its strong objection to the state government’s decision to implement contentious schemes such as PM SHRI, a development that could offset Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s and the IUML’s efforts to move ahead with the centrally sponsored programme.

The scheme sparked a political storm after the UDF government was accused of taking a political and ideological U-turn from its declared position in exchange for Central funds.

According to sources in the government and the party, the Congress national leadership has conveyed to the chief minister that the PM SHRI scheme runs contrary to the party’s stated policies and ideological stance. The communication is expected to weigh heavily on the government’s plans to proceed with its implementation.

The government had constituted a cabinet sub-committee to assess the merits and demerits of implementing the PM SHRI scheme. However, the Congress leadership is understood to have made it clear that adopting a scheme widely seen as aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) would contradict the party’s declared stand.

The leadership is of the view that its government should not dilute the party’s political and ideological stand.

The change in stance has also triggered strong discontent within the IUML and among Muslim organisations. While in the Opposition, IUML leaders had declared that the PM SHRI scheme would be “thrown into the Arabian Sea” if the UDF came to power.