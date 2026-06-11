Shigella confirmed in Kollam; two students test positive

KOLLAM: Two students undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, have tested positive for Shigella infection, health authorities confirmed on Thursday. Around 38 students are undergoing treatment for symptoms of Shigella.

The students were admitted with symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and fever. Their samples were sent for laboratory testing, which confirmed the presence of the bacterial infection.

Following the confirmation, health officials have intensified surveillance and initiated preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease. Authorities have also advised the public to maintain personal hygiene and consume safe drinking water.

Shigella infection (shigellosis) is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily targets the intestine, causing severe diarrhoea, fever, stomach pain and an urgent need to pass stool even when the bowels are empty.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), effective hygiene practices, consumption of safe food and water and vigilance when it comes to sanitation are crucial in preventing shigellosis.

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday urged local bodies to strengthen hygiene and sanitation measures following reports of Shigella infections in Wayanad district.

In Wayanad, eight cases of confirmed infections among students were reported as of Thursday.