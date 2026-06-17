Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears before ED for questioning in PMLA case amid heavy police presence

KOCHI: Amid heavy police deployment around the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kochi, Veena T., daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before the central agency on Wednesday in connection with its probe into the financial transactions between her IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL).

Veena arrived at the ED office along with her husband, Mohammed Riyas. After dropping her at the office, Riyas left the premises.

The heightened security arrangements were put in place in view of the sensitivity of the case and the attack on ED officials by a crowd while they were leaving Pinarayi Vijayan's residence following searches conducted on May 27.

The ED is expected to seek crucial details regarding the financial transactions between Exalogic and CMRL.

Investigators are likely to question Veena about the utilisation of the Rs 2.78 crore allegedly received by Exalogic from CMRL and the circumstances under which the payments were made.

In recent days, the agency has questioned Saran S. Kartha, son of businessman Sashidharan Kartha and managing director of CMRL, as well as Shibi Kartha and Jaya Kartha, the daughter and wife, respectively, of Sashidharan Kartha.

The ED had initially summoned Veena on June 12. However, she informed the agency that she was unable to appear due to health reasons, following which a fresh summons was issued directing her to appear on June 17.

Following raids at multiple locations on May 27, the ED alleged that proceeds of crime had been generated by the management of CMRL and that bribes had been paid to various individuals. The agency has further alleged that Exalogic received payments from CMRL without providing corresponding services.

The agency recently obtained permission from a special court in Kochi to access documents collected by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), whose findings form a key component of the ED investigation.

The SFIO found that Exalogic received substantial payments from CMRL for services that were allegedly never rendered. Investigators are examining whether any assets were acquired using the funds under scrutiny. If such assets are identified and linked to the proceeds of crime, the ED may initiate attachment and confiscation proceedings as part of the investigation.