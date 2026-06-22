CPM leader Riyas, Health Minister Muraleedharan clash over spread of contagious diseases in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM's P A Mohammed Riyas and Health Minister K Muraleedharan entered into a verbal duel in the Assembly on Monday over the spread of contagious diseases in the State.

Beypore MLA moved a notice seeking permission to take up the matter of the spread of contagious and infectious diseases in the State as an adjournment motion. He launched a scathing attack on the lack of unity among various government departments in carrying out the pre-Monsoon sanitation works.

He also poked at Muraleedharan, while in Opposition, earlier, had claimed that the 'land ruled by a wretched man is doomed to fail' in an apparent remark hurled at then CM Pinarayi Vijayan during the Nipah outbreak.

Significantly, he said that the LDF was not going to reciprocate in kind against CM V D Satheesan, whose month-long rule has seen outbreaks of Nipah and other contagious diseases.

Riyas also spotlighted the alleged rifts within the government and the trust deficit between the Minister and the bureaucrats.

He said the government was indulging in enacting transfers of officers without recognising the seriousness of the matter.

He also took a jab at the UDF, stating that the Kozhikode district neither has a Minister nor a District Medical Officer.