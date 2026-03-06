Rahul Gandhi says 'The Kerala Story-2' not attracting many viewers is 'good news'

IDUKKI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it was “good news” that the controversial film The Kerala Story-2 Goes Beyond was not attracting many viewers, while interacting with students at Marian College, Kuttikkanam.

Responding to a student’s question about films being used as propaganda, Rahul Gandhi said, "While the good news is that Kerala Story-2 seems to be empty, and no one is watching it, it also shows that there are people, a majority of them, who have not understood what Kerala is and its traditions and culture are."

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha spent nearly two hours interacting with students after arriving at the hill campus around 1.30 pm. The discussion covered a wide range of issues, including politics, artificial intelligence, geopolitics and the role of media in shaping public opinion.



Rahul Gandhi said cinema, television and media were increasingly being used as tools for political messaging. “It is used precisely for that purpose— to vilify people, eliminate them and create divisions in society so that certain people benefit while others are harmed. India has become very much like that,” he said.

According to him, such developments were harmful for the country and large amounts of money were being spent for that purpose.

Students also asked questions about his personal interests and daily routine. Rahul Gandhi said he preferred reading to watching films. “As hobbies, I like playing chess and doing martial arts. I swim, run and exercise to keep fit,” he said.