Kerala assembly polls: Seat selection woes rock Congress as CPM turncoats enter the fray

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a desperate Congress turns its attention to fortune seekers from CPM – leaders who won many elections and held powerful positions – many within the grand old party are becoming unexpected casualties.
It happened on Thursday, too, when G Sudhakaran announced his decision to sever ties with CPM and contest as an independent from Ambalappuzha assembly constituency. Soon after Sudhakaran declared his candidature, the Congress reportedly asked KPCC vice-president M Liju to withdraw his claim to the seat. Instead, he was told that he would be considered for the Tripunithura seat, said sources.
Similar scenes are unfolding in other seats. In Kottarakkara, Congress’ decision to field CPM turncoat Aisha Potty has triggered dissent, with party leader R Reshmi, who contested from the seat in 2021, joining BJP. The party is also considering whether to allot a seat to expelled CPM MLA P K Sasi, who faced several allegations of sexual misconduct.
In Nattika, too, ex-CPI leader C C Mukundan could be considered by the Congress. In Nedumangad, it is planning to field former CPI leader Meenakal Kumar, sidelining local Congress aspirants.
Meanwhile, the decision to shift Liju to Tripunithura would be easier said than done, as the seat already has three aspirants – senior leader Ajay Tharayil, former Mayor Tony Chammany and Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy.
There is also some opposition to Liju’s candidature in Tripunithura, sources said. Moreover, Liju has also reportedly conveyed his displeasure to the leadership, pointing out that he has been working in Ambalappuzha for the past five years and a last-minute change could affect the party’s prospects.
The CPM has decided to field Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan in Tripunithura to wrest the seat from Congress.
“Despite winning appreciation from AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, for his work as organisational general secretary during K Sudhakaran’s tenure as KPCC president, Liju has been overlooked,” said a party leader.
“There is widespread criticism against group leaders, with allegations that they are protecting only their inner circle.” Meanwhile, the party’s candidate selection in many other constituencies has also triggered disputes.
In Kazhakootam, though KPCC member J S Akhi has been active, Congress is considering fielding KPCC vice-president T Saratchandra Prasad as consolation for shifting him from Thiruvananthapuram Central seat.
In Perumbavoor, the decision to keep sitting MLA Eldhose P Kunnappillil away has triggered strong opposition. The decision is reportedly aimed at accommodating Mohammed Shiyas, Ernakulam DCC president and a close confidant of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.
In Ranni, KPCC leader Pazhakulam Madhu reportedly got an edge over former candidate Ringoo Cherian due to his proximity to AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.