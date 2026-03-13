Kerala assembly polls: Seat selection woes rock Congress as CPM turncoats enter the fray

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a desperate Congress turns its attention to fortune seekers from CPM – leaders who won many elections and held powerful positions – many within the grand old party are becoming unexpected casualties.

It happened on Thursday, too, when G Sudhakaran announced his decision to sever ties with CPM and contest as an independent from Ambalappuzha assembly constituency. Soon after Sudhakaran declared his candidature, the Congress reportedly asked KPCC vice-president M Liju to withdraw his claim to the seat. Instead, he was told that he would be considered for the Tripunithura seat, said sources.

Similar scenes are unfolding in other seats. In Kottarakkara, Congress’ decision to field CPM turncoat Aisha Potty has triggered dissent, with party leader R Reshmi, who contested from the seat in 2021, joining BJP. The party is also considering whether to allot a seat to expelled CPM MLA P K Sasi, who faced several allegations of sexual misconduct.

In Nattika, too, ex-CPI leader C C Mukundan could be considered by the Congress. In Nedumangad, it is planning to field former CPI leader Meenakal Kumar, sidelining local Congress aspirants.

Meanwhile, the decision to shift Liju to Tripunithura would be easier said than done, as the seat already has three aspirants – senior leader Ajay Tharayil, former Mayor Tony Chammany and Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy.

There is also some opposition to Liju’s candidature in Tripunithura, sources said. Moreover, Liju has also reportedly conveyed his displeasure to the leadership, pointing out that he has been working in Ambalappuzha for the past five years and a last-minute change could affect the party’s prospects.