Now, crematoriums in Kerala feel heat of gas shortage

KOCHI: The shockwaves from the military conflagration in West Asia are beginning to pound Kerala. After threatening to cripple the hotel and restaurant industry, the shortage of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG), due to disruptions in supply chains as a direct result of the conflict, has now come to haunt crematoriums.

“We have enough gas to last maybe two days,” said a member of the Paramekkavu Devaswom, which manages the Puzhakkal Santhighat in Thrissur.

The facility, which sees about five funerals a day, had earlier planned to close on Thursday. “But we managed to get a one-time special delivery of 16 commercial cylinders from Bharat Gas. This is keeping us open for now,” the official said.

He pointed out that due to the shortage of gas and lack of wood-based cremation facilities in the city, families are being forced to go as far as Shornur. “Of course, this is not always feasible.”

The situation is no different in Ernakulam. The crematorium in Kadamakkudy, set up nearly two years ago and which caters to the needs of the nearby island clusters, “has only enough gas for three more last rites,” said local councillor Benjamin V A.

Interestingly, many of Kochi’s gas-based crematoriums are not functional, forcing them to fall back on wood-based services. “The Pachalam facility has been without the gas option for almost 5-6 years now,” said councillor Albert Ambalathingal.