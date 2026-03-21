From loss to comeback: Uma Thomas faces fresh test in Kerala's Thrikkakara

KOCHI: With the April 9 Assembly polls approaching, the contest in Kerala's Thrikkakara seat here has drawn unusual attention, shaped by personal loss, recovery of a contestant and an increasingly competitive three-cornered race.

The seat fell vacant in 2022 after the death of P T Thomas, a widely respected Congress leader, prompting a bypoll that brought his wife, Uma Thomas, into public office with a decisive mandate.

Her tenure was interrupted by a serious fall that left her with grievous injuries, keeping her away from public life for months before her return.

Renominated by the Congress, she is now in the fray alongside Pushpa Das of the CPI(M) and Akhil Marar, the BJP-led NDA’s candidate, making it a three-cornered contest.

Marar's entry as a representative of NDA ally Twenty20, following his visibility from Bigg Boss Malayalam, has added a different dimension to the campaign.

The constituency itself reflects a mix of rapid urban growth and tradition, anchored by an emerging IT hub and the long-standing cultural importance of the Vamana Moorthy Temple, closely associated with Onam festival.

Since 2008, Thrikkakara has stayed closely with the Congress-led UDF, represented by leaders like Benny Behanan and P T Thomas. This time, the election will show whether the UDF can keep the seat or if voters choose a change.

Turnout in the 2021 Assembly election stood at about 75.6 per cent, reflecting steady participation in Thrikkakara, a seat shaped by rapid urban growth.