Vellappally Natesan hopes LDF win in Kerala, predicts BJP opening account

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Sunday expressed hope that the Pinarayi Vijayan led-LDF would retain power in Kerala and that the BJP would win atleast one seat in the state Assembly.
Natesan, whose Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in the state, also stated that the BJP's governance cannot be termed bad in an all-India basis.
Addressing a press conference, Natesan said exit polls had only indicated a marginal edge for the UDF and had not fully accounted for the BJP factor.
"Exit polls do not always get it right. The BJP is a major factor that has not been adequately considered. They will win several seats. The BJP claims it can win around 14 seats. They may not win that many, but they will certainly open their account," he said.
He said the BJP, being in power at the Centre and in several states, should not be viewed negatively.
"The BJP governs a majority of states in the country. Their government cannot be termed bad on an all-India basis. If they win seats here, no tsunami is going to happen in Kerala," he said.
Natesan said the BJP is likely to win seats in Thiruvananthapuram district and emerge as a corrective force in the state's politics.
At the same time, he said his personal preference was for an LDF victory, citing the Left government's welfare measures.
"My hope and desire is that the LDF returns to power with a small margin. The government's welfare work among the poor will reflect in the results," he said.
Claiming that welfare schemes had benefited lakhs of people, he said the Left government's initiatives would translate into electoral gains.
He also said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's confidence in an LDF victory stemmed from a proper reading of the political situation.
Natesan said the CPI(M) may lose some support among the Ezhava community in southern districts due to dissatisfaction over candidate selection.
He also criticised what he described as complacency among CPI(M) workers at the grassroots level after a decade in power.
"There was a lazy attitude among CPI(M) workers at the grassroots level. That may be due to 10 years in power," he said.
Natesan said that if the LDF returned to office, Pinarayi Vijayan should continue as chief minister.
"He is a good, noble, and gentle man. But some of his followers, especially people in his office, are not efficient. The Chief Minister's Office should have functioned more effectively. Ministers and MLAs were not always treated fairly by his office," he said.
Criticising the Congress over the debate surrounding the UDF's chief ministerial face, Natesan questioned whether the decision would be taken by the Congress high command or by the Panakkad family associated with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
"If the UDF comes to power, infighting will begin the very next day. Even now, several leaders are competing for the chief minister's post despite only the expectation of a UDF victory," he said.
He alleged that if the UDF formed the government, the IUML would wield disproportionate influence in the administration.
Natesan also said the Congress leadership alone should decide the UDF's chief ministerial candidate.
Polling for the 140-member Assembly was held on April 9, and counting will be held on May 4.
(With inputs from PTI)