Vellappally Natesan hopes LDF win in Kerala, predicts BJP opening account

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Sunday expressed hope that the Pinarayi Vijayan led-LDF would retain power in Kerala and that the BJP would win atleast one seat in the state Assembly.

Natesan, whose Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in the state, also stated that the BJP's governance cannot be termed bad in an all-India basis.

Addressing a press conference, Natesan said exit polls had only indicated a marginal edge for the UDF and had not fully accounted for the BJP factor.

"Exit polls do not always get it right. The BJP is a major factor that has not been adequately considered. They will win several seats. The BJP claims it can win around 14 seats. They may not win that many, but they will certainly open their account," he said.

He said the BJP, being in power at the Centre and in several states, should not be viewed negatively.

"The BJP governs a majority of states in the country. Their government cannot be termed bad on an all-India basis. If they win seats here, no tsunami is going to happen in Kerala," he said.

Natesan said the BJP is likely to win seats in Thiruvananthapuram district and emerge as a corrective force in the state's politics.