Power play in Kerala: Congress legislature meet to seal CM choice today

NEW DELHI: Ending days of suspense and an intense internal power struggle, the Congress is set to announce its Kerala chief ministerial pick on Thursday at a Congress Legislature Party meeting at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting, scheduled for 1 pm, will be attended by AICC state in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, along with observers Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and others.

The decision came after a nine-day deadlock involving a fierce three-way contest among senior leaders VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Notably, the day witnessed dramatic twists and turns as the announcement of the chief ministerial candidate was widely anticipated following a crucial meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence.

However, after the meeting, which lasted over 40 minutes, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told the media that the decision on the chief ministerial nominee would be announced on Thursday. “As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the high command of the Congress has completed all discussions, and the decision on who the next chief minister of Kerala will be will be announced tomorrow,” Ramesh said.

While speculation continues over who ultimately won the ‘game of thrones’, the Congress leadership reached a decision after multiple rounds of consultations with newly elected MLAs, MPs, former KPCC presidents, working presidents and other senior leaders.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi held one-on-one meetings with several party leaders in a bid to end the prolonged uncertainty.