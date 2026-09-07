Cong rallies behind Satheesan after Samastha asks him to mind his words

KOZHIKODE: On a day when a harshly worded editorial in ‘Suprabhatham’, the mouthpiece of the EK faction of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, lambasted Chief Minister V D Satheesan for criticising Sunni scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s remarks on women’s participation in public events, the state Congress rallied behind the CM, defending his stand on the issue.

Titled “Mind your words”, the editorial published in the Sunday edition questions Satheesan’s interpretation of the issue, while also revisiting several of his earlier political positions. While acknowledging that Satheesan has every right to disagree with Kanthapuram, the editorial argues that the CM’s interpretation of the remarks stems from an inadequate understanding of the Islamic perspective on women.

Satheesan’s response, it said, reflected only a partial understanding of the issue, akin to the parable of “blind man touching an elephant”, shaped by inputs from certain sections within the Muslim community rather than a broader engagement with Islamic teachings and history.

Meanwhile, extending support to Satheesan, several Congress leaders maintained that there would be no retreat from the position he has taken in defence of women’s equality and freedom. State Congress president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph described Satheesan’s disagreement with Kanthapuram as legitimate.

Sunny told TNIE that the Congress, as a secular political organisation, respected the freedom of individuals and communities to practise their faith, but that freedom did not prevent political leaders from questioning views they considered contrary to equality and social progress.