Won’t join calls to single out Kanthapuram, says Thahiliya

KOZHIKODE: Perambra MLA Fathima Thahiliya has said that her position in favour of women’s empowerment remains unchanged, while arguing that it would be inappropriate to single out Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar and attack him over his controversial remarks. She was speaking to the media persons at Kozhikode for the first time after the Kanthapuram statement turned controversial.

“I have always stood for women’s empowerment, and there has been no change in my position on the issue,” Thahiliya said. At the same time, she maintained that singling out Kanthapuram for criticism was not the right approach.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the Kerala Nadavathul Mujahideen (KNM) has come forward against Kanthapuram’s remarks.

The organisation’s Islamic Girls Movement said that statements perceived as being anti-women in the name of religion cannot be accepted.