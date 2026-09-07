Kerala

Won’t join calls to single out Kanthapuram, says Thahiliya

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the Kerala Nadavathul Mujahideen (KNM) has come forward against Kanthapuram’s remarks.
Fathima Thahiliya of the IUML
Fathima Thahiliya of the IUML Photo | EPS
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOZHIKODE: Perambra MLA Fathima Thahiliya has said that her position in favour of women’s empowerment remains unchanged, while arguing that it would be inappropriate to single out Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar and attack him over his controversial remarks. She was speaking to the media persons at Kozhikode for the first time after the Kanthapuram statement turned controversial.

“I have always stood for women’s empowerment, and there has been no change in my position on the issue,” Thahiliya said. At the same time, she maintained that singling out Kanthapuram for criticism was not the right approach.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the Kerala Nadavathul Mujahideen (KNM) has come forward against Kanthapuram’s remarks.

The organisation’s Islamic Girls Movement said that statements perceived as being anti-women in the name of religion cannot be accepted.

Fathima Thahiliya of the IUML
Cong rallies behind Satheesan after Samastha asks him to mind his words
Fathima Thahiliya of the IUML
P K Sreemathy seeks Fathima Thahiliya’s stand on Samastha’s circular on women
IUML
Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema
Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar
Fathima Thahiliya
Kanthapuram remark

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com