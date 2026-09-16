Keralam CPM rejig: Govindan censure unexpected blow to party

KOZHIKODE: The CPM has finally chosen to fix the responsibility for its electoral defeat on its state leadership. The party’s censure of state secretary M V Govindan is an unexpected blow to the state leadership, which was keen on avoiding both disciplinary actions and organisational restructuring.
The party identified a number of lapses on Govindan’s part and felt the leadership cannot wash its hands of the responsibility for the poll failure in Kannur, especially in Taliparamba and Payyanur, by shifting the blame on the district unit. Ideally as state secretary, Govindan should have brought the issue to the notice of the state secretariat and resolved it, the party felt.
Similarly, there was also an opinion within the party that there was lack of propriety in choosing the candidate in Taliparamba, from where Govindan’s wife P K Shyamala contested. Lack of Muslim candidates from the district, failure to ensure better connect with masses and a few other aspects too drew flak from delegates. All these were taken into account, while initiating disciplinary action against the secretary.
Will Govindan step down?
It’s learnt that there were demands that Govindan be replaced. The matter had come up at the available politburo meeting, but it was decided that he should be censured instead.
At the press briefing, to repeated questions, Govindan neither confirmed nor denied reports of censure. He said both criticism and self-criticism were made within the party and decisions taken on its basis, which need not be shared with the media.
He said the politburo, of which he too is a part, can take any decision. It has been pointed out that the censure would heavily affect Govindan’s standing in the party. Currently in his second term as state secretary, he could be replaced by the next state conference.
VS, Pinarayi had faced actions, too
While V S Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan had faced disciplinary action while serving as CPM secretaries, Govindan could be the first to face it for electoral failure.
In 1988, VS was censured for backing the Sasthra Sahitya Parishad’s position, which was opposite to the CPM’s, in power projects like Pooyamkutty, Silent Valley and Cheemeni. In 2007, the then secretary Pinarayi, along with VS, who was CM, were suspended from the politburo for violating party norms by engaging in open criticism through the media.
Telangana leader Tammineni Veerabhadram was also reprimanded by the central leadership while he was serving as state secretary.
PLAN OF ACTION
At the conclusion of its CPM extended state committee meeting, the party on Tuesday adopted a series of decisions to strengthening itself organisationally, politically and ideologically.
Anti-communal campaign: The party decided to intensify its fight against all forms of communalism and strengthen efforts to counter communal forces.
People’s movements: CPM will work to build stronger people’s movements against the “wrong policies” of the Union and state governments.
Cultural intervention: The party will take the lead in a cultural movement aimed at further strengthening Keralam’s left-oriented social outlook.
Review after six months: A review will be conducted after six months to assess the implementation of the decisions taken at the extended state committee meeting.
Meetings at lower levels: Similar meetings will be organised at the district level now. Comrades at the district and area levels and leaders of class and mass organisations will participate.
Implementation across party units: The decisions taken at the meeting will be reported to all party units. CPM state secretariat and central committee members will participate in meetings orwganised on a regional basis.
CPM BLAMES BJP-UDF UNDERSTANDING FOR POLL DEFEAT
Kozhikode: Political understanding between BJP and UDF was a key factor that cost the CPM the 2026 assembly elections, party general secretary M A Baby and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday at the conclusion of the CPM extended state committee meeting. Addressing a massive public meeting on Kozhikode beach, Baby also admitted that the Left suffered a severe electoral setback despite the development and welfare initiatives of its government.
He said an intensive campaign created a false impression about the CPM and Left among voters. He alleged that directly or indirectly, BJP and UDF advanced such narratives, including the claim about a CPM-BJP nexus. He admitted that the party failed to respond to such campaigns adequately. “The CPM is prepared to recognise its mistakes and undertake organisational corrections,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pinarayi accused BJP and Centre of pursuing an ideological campaign against the Communist movement. He alleged that UDF was also moving closer to the RSS agenda and criticised the government for its Waqf-related policies and the Vande Mataram being sung in full at its oathtaking ceremony.