Keralam CPM rejig: Govindan censure unexpected blow to party

At the press briefing, to repeated questions, Govindan neither confirmed nor denied reports of censure. He said both criticism and self-criticism were made within the party and decisions taken on its basis, which need not be shared with the media.

He said the politburo, of which he too is a part, can take any decision. It has been pointed out that the censure would heavily affect Govindan’s standing in the party. Currently in his second term as state secretary, he could be replaced by the next state conference.

VS, Pinarayi had faced actions, too

While V S Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan had faced disciplinary action while serving as CPM secretaries, Govindan could be the first to face it for electoral failure.

In 1988, VS was censured for backing the Sasthra Sahitya Parishad’s position, which was opposite to the CPM’s, in power projects like Pooyamkutty, Silent Valley and Cheemeni. In 2007, the then secretary Pinarayi, along with VS, who was CM, were suspended from the politburo for violating party norms by engaging in open criticism through the media.

Telangana leader Tammineni Veerabhadram was also reprimanded by the central leadership while he was serving as state secretary.

PLAN OF ACTION

At the conclusion of its CPM extended state committee meeting, the party on Tuesday adopted a series of decisions to strengthening itself organisationally, politically and ideologically.

Anti-communal campaign: The party decided to intensify its fight against all forms of communalism and strengthen efforts to counter communal forces.

People’s movements: CPM will work to build stronger people’s movements against the “wrong policies” of the Union and state governments.

Cultural intervention: The party will take the lead in a cultural movement aimed at further strengthening Keralam’s left-oriented social outlook.

Review after six months: A review will be conducted after six months to assess the implementation of the decisions taken at the extended state committee meeting.

Meetings at lower levels: Similar meetings will be organised at the district level now. Comrades at the district and area levels and leaders of class and mass organisations will participate.

Implementation across party units: The decisions taken at the meeting will be reported to all party units. CPM state secretariat and central committee members will participate in meetings orwganised on a regional basis.