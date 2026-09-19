Keralam Home Dept examining legal opinion on ED's FIR request against ex-CM Vijayan: Chennithala

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the government had received the Advocate General's legal opinion on the Enforcement Directorate's request to register a corruption case against LoP Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law and MLA P A Mohamed Riyas.

The Enforcement Directorate recently sent a letter to State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan, Veena, Riyas and some others in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case, based on "evidence" gathered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of "IT consultancy services".

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said the legal opinion was received on Friday evening and that the Home Department was examining it. "Our Home Department is currently examining it. Further steps will be decided after consulting with the CM," he said.

Asked about reports that the Advocate General had recommended registration of a case based on the ED's recommendation, Chennithala said he had not seen the opinion as he received it only after leaving office on Friday.

"I haven't seen it. I received it after I left office on Friday. After examining it, decisions on further action will be made on Monday or Tuesday as we have holidays these days," he said.