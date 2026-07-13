Days after Datia ticket denial, Narottam Mishra vows to campaign door-to-door for BJP candidate

BHOPAL: Three days after being denied the BJP ticket for the July 30 Datia Assembly by-election, former Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra turned emotional while addressing a party meeting ahead of the filing of nomination papers by the BJP's candidate, Ashutosh Tiwari.

“The party (BJP) has given me a lot. I was a legislator for 30 years (from Dabra and Datia) and minister in the state government for 15 years. What more can I expect from the party, no party worker will sit back at home, every worker will put heart and soul to ensure party candidate Ashutosh Tiwari’s victory in the July 30 by-election,” a tearful Mishra said while addressing the nomination rally in Datia distrcit on Monday.

“From July 16, I’ll camp right here (in Datia) myself. Together with all the workers, I’ll bow my head in respect at every single doorstep in Datia. I will visit every single village. I will ensure Ashutosh’s victory,” the three-time former MLA added.

Among those present on the stage were chief minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and party candidate Tiwari.

A day earlier, while in the national capital, Mishra had said, “He was born (as a politician) in the BJP and will die in the same party. Every decision of the party will be respected by me and all other BJP workers in Datia and we’ll work for the victory of the party candidate in the by-election.”

Taking a jibe at state Congress president Jitu Patwari and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, the BJP leader said, “They (Singh and Patwari) say I was ahankari (arrogant), so I lost the 2023 elections (from Datia) by 7,500-plus votes. Singh lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bhopal by more than 3.5 lakh votes, while Patwari lost the Rau Assembly seat in the 2023 elections by more than 35,500 votes, so they became sanskari (cultured).”

“There is still time left for filing nominations on the last day today, I dare Jitu Patwari to fill nomination form himself and contest the by-polls against our candidate, the results will establish who is ahankari (arrogant) and who is sanskari (cultured),” he added.