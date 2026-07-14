Datia bypoll: Congress woos Narottam Mishra loyalists as BJP eyes Abdhesh Nayak's return

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra's decision to campaign for BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari despite being denied a ticket has not stopped the Congress from seeking to exploit discontent among his supporters ahead of the Datia by-election.

Two-time former Datia MLA and Congress candidate for the July 30 bypoll, Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh, has claimed that nearly half of the BJP workers loyal to Mishra have decided to back him.

"I'm getting phone calls from those close to him (Mishra) who are telling me that denial of a BJP ticket to their leader amounts to a major disrespect to their leader. They have told me that they will support me in the by-election," Ghanshyam Singh claimed.

"Their leader (Mishra) may have said that he will travel to the nook and cranny of the constituency for getting support for the debutant BJP candidate, but even he knows what his supporters and voters will do, when he is not the candidate himself. The insult to him has been further worsened by keeping him on the 16th slot among the star BJP campaigners for the by-election," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, a second-term legislator from the adjoining Bhander constituency who has often criticised upper castes, particularly Brahmins, including Mishra, has now expressed sympathy for the former minister.

"Narottam Mishra was a contender for CM's post, the BJP committed the political murder of a possible Brahmin CM. He is the third such Brahmin leader, whose political assassination has been committed by the BJP. In the past similar acts have been done with ex-ministers Anup Mishra and Gopal Bhargava, who too have been in the race for becoming MP CM," Baraiya said at Ghanshyam Singh's nomination rally on Monday.

The Congress leaders' sudden show of sympathy for Mishra — whom the party had earlier accused of targeting political opponents in Datia — comes amid the belief that Brahmins, who account for around 55% of the constituency's 60,000 upper-caste voters, could play a decisive role in the by-election.