CAG audit flags widespread misuse, poor planning of working women's hostels in MP

BHOPAL: An audit of government Working Women Hostels (WWHs) in Madhya Pradesh by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed significant deficiencies in the planning, operation and monitoring of the 59 hostels, including the use of a large number of hostels for purposes other than accommodating working women.

The performance audit, covering the period from 2019-20 to 2023-24, evaluated all 59 WWHs located across 34 districts of the state.

One of the key findings of the audit was that 22 of the 59 WWHs, accounting for 37 per cent of the total bed capacity (1,310 beds), were being used for other purposes, including as boys' and girls' hostels, by urban local bodies, and as training centres for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers.

"The audit also noticed that some of the WWHs were rented out for unauthorised purposes to generate monetary benefits," the CAG report, tabled in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, stated.

In Khargone district of southwestern Madhya Pradesh, the ground floor of a WWH has been rented out since January 2019 to the Public Works Department (Project Implementation Unit) and the National Highways authority at a monthly rent of Rs 23,575.

In neighbouring Dhar district, the hostel was rented to the Sports Project Development Area (SPDA) from November 1991 until 2011-12 at a monthly rent of Rs 5,300. In Seoni district, 14 rooms on the ground floor and the entire first floor of the hostel were leased to the District Urban Development Authority (DUDA) and an Anganwadi Training Centre at a monthly rent of Rs 9,000 since July 2019.