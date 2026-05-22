Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband surrenders in Jabalpur court; HC notice to mother-in-law

Samarth Singh, the husband of model and actor Twisha Sharma, who had been absconding after her death last week in Bhopal, reached a court in Jabalpur on Friday evening to surrender, according to his lawyer.

The move came about an hour after Singh withdrew an anticipatory bail plea filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. With the withdrawal of the application, Singh was left with no other option but to surrender.

"Samarth Singh has reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender," his lawyer Mrigendra Singh said.

He withdrew his anticipatory bail plea from the single bench of the high court comprising Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh, his counsel Jaydeep Kaurav said.

The anticipatory bail plea was filed before the high court on Thursday after a subordinate court turned down his application last week.

Meanwhile, the high court on Friday issued a notice to Samarth's mother and former judge Giribala Singh, who has also been named as an accused in the case, on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail filed by Twisha's father and the state government.

Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh fixed the hearing on the petitions for May 25.