SC to hear suo motu case in Twisha Sharma dowry death allegations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India will hear on Monday a suo motu case relating to the alleged dowry death of 33-year-old Noida-based woman and former Miss Pune winner Twisha Sharma, after taking cognisance of the matter on Friday.

The top court initiated proceedings, citing sensitivity in the case along with media reports and other attendant circumstances, and registered the suo motu matter titled In Re: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of Young Woman at Matrimonial Home, deciding to take it up on its own.

As per the causelist of the apex court, the matter is scheduled to be heard on Monday by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi.

The suo motu case was registered on Saturday at around 6.30 pm based on "media reports and other attending circumstances."