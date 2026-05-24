SC to hear suo motu case in Twisha Sharma dowry death allegations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India will hear on Monday a suo motu case relating to the alleged dowry death of 33-year-old Noida-based woman and former Miss Pune winner Twisha Sharma, after taking cognisance of the matter on Friday.
The top court initiated proceedings, citing sensitivity in the case along with media reports and other attendant circumstances, and registered the suo motu matter titled In Re: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of Young Woman at Matrimonial Home, deciding to take it up on its own.
As per the causelist of the apex court, the matter is scheduled to be heard on Monday by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi.
The suo motu case was registered on Saturday at around 6.30 pm based on "media reports and other attending circumstances."
It is to be noted that Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, a practising advocate, and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, an ex-District Judge, have been accused of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide of Sharma.
Singh surrendered before the trial court on Friday after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court and has been remanded to seven days’ police custody.
The MP Police have approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.
According to reports, Sharma was allegedly found dead at her husband’s residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills on May 12. The couple had met through a dating app about five months before their marriage.
Sharma’s family, in their complaint, accused the in-laws of persistent domestic violence and harassment. Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, has written to the medical board constituted by AIIMS Delhi seeking a second post-mortem to determine the actual cause of death.
He has requested a multidisciplinary approach involving forensic, pathological, and radiological examination, stating that several concerns were not adequately addressed in the first post-mortem conducted in Bhopal.
After examining the case details and the plea, the High Court had permitted the request for a second autopsy.