Congress targets BJP over Balaghat deaths, says tribals are 'invisible' to its 'double-engine' govt

The Congress on Thursday targeted the BJP over the deaths of more than 30 children in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat due to suspected infectious diseases, saying tribals are remembered in BJP-ruled states only when their water, forests and land need to be taken, after which they become invisible to the "double-engine" governments.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been consistently raising his voice against this grave injustice being meted out to tribals, and is visiting Balaghat to meet the affected families and demand justice for them.
"In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, where the BJP's double-engine government holds sway, more than 30 innocent tribal children have lost their lives. These children didn't even receive the slightest blessing from the system," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.
In this ruthless regime, their only fault was that they were alive at this time, he said.
"Wherever the BJP's double-engine government exists across the country, the tribals are remembered only when their water, forests, and land need to be seized to render them homeless, and when they need to be tormented. After that, they become invisible to them," Ramesh alleged.
Earlier, in a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, "I am coming to Balaghat today. To meet those tribal families who have lost their innocent children due to illness and the neglect of the BJP government. By spending time with them, I want to tell them that they are not alone in this grief - I am with them."
"A few days ago, I also met the tribal brothers and sisters from the Ken-Betwa movement. Today, their villages are submerging because of the project, but from the government, they have received neither rehabilitation nor compensation - only harassment, state repression, and violence," he said.
During the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' in Indore, tribal students also shared - there are no schools, colleges are in ruins, hostels and food are hellish, there is rigging in exams, and their reservation rights are being tampered with, he said.
"These troubles of Madhya Pradesh's tribals are part of that BJP-RSS mindset which does not see them as India's original owners, but as 'vanvasis' (forest-dwellers). It wants to snatch not just water, forests, and land, but also education, employment, and dignity, and in its arrogance, it refuses to listen to anything," Gandhi said.
"I assure my tribal brothers and sisters that I stand with you in every struggle - amplifying your voice is my responsibility, and I will make this deaf government hear it with full force," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)