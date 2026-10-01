Congress targets BJP over Balaghat deaths, says tribals are 'invisible' to its 'double-engine' govt

The Congress on Thursday targeted the BJP over the deaths of more than 30 children in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat due to suspected infectious diseases, saying tribals are remembered in BJP-ruled states only when their water, forests and land need to be taken, after which they become invisible to the "double-engine" governments.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been consistently raising his voice against this grave injustice being meted out to tribals, and is visiting Balaghat to meet the affected families and demand justice for them.

"In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, where the BJP's double-engine government holds sway, more than 30 innocent tribal children have lost their lives. These children didn't even receive the slightest blessing from the system," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

In this ruthless regime, their only fault was that they were alive at this time, he said.

"Wherever the BJP's double-engine government exists across the country, the tribals are remembered only when their water, forests, and land need to be seized to render them homeless, and when they need to be tormented. After that, they become invisible to them," Ramesh alleged.