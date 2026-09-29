Rahul Gandhi likely to visit MP's Balaghat on October 1 over tribal children’s deaths

BHOPAL: Two weeks after raising concerns on social media over the deaths of tribal children in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the district on October 1 and meet the bereaved families.

More than 30 children from Baiga and Gond tribal families have reportedly died since June-July in several villages of Birsa block, amid concerns over infectious diseases, malnutrition and inadequate access to basic healthcare facilities.

Confirming the proposed visit, Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said on Tuesday that Gandhi was likely to reach Balaghat on October 1.

“He will meet the bereaved tribal families to understand the reasons that led to so many deaths of children,” Singhar said, alleging that negligence by the state machinery had contributed to the situation.

According to sources in the state Congress, Gandhi is expected to visit the affected villages in the afternoon and spend around two to three hours meeting the families.

The visit would be Gandhi’s second trip to Madhya Pradesh within 12 days. He had attended the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore on September 19.

Gandhi had earlier raised the issue of the deaths on September 17 through a post on X, drawing attention to the reported deaths of children in the tribal-dominated district and concerns over healthcare and malnutrition.

“More than 30 tribal children have died amid illness, malnutrition, and a lack of basic health facilities. The extent of the callousness is such that innocent lives kept slipping away, yet the response remained sluggish, and the government stayed asleep. Chief Minister ji, if you've found time after lighting lamps and celebrating festivals, take a look at the ground reality in the state,” Gandhi had said in the long post on September 17.

“Lack of disease control, nutrition, and clean water, along with a crumbling health system, is claiming the lives of tiny children. Adulterated medicines and poisonous illegal liquor are devastating hundreds of families. I am heading to Indore and am continuously gathering feedback from students, youth, and common people across the state.”