Gwalior temple crash: Police probe if driver was drunk or followed Google Maps shortcut

A day after 15 devotees were killed near a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or had taken a Google Maps shortcut when his truck crashed into a crowd, an official said on Monday.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 25 injured when a speeding truck ploughed into devotees outside the 125-year-old Sheetla Mata temple at around 1.30 am on Sunday.

According to police, two allegedly overloaded trucks carrying paddy travelled around 7 km along a road where heavy vehicles were prohibited before one of them went out of control near the shrine.

The driver, Bilbagh Singh, a 40-year-old Delhi resident, was arrested hours after fleeing the crash site. He was found hiding near the shrine in a state of shock, said Ashish Sharma, acting station house officer of Jhansi Road police station.

"We have collected a blood sample of the driver to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol when the truck entered the restricted road and ran over devotees waiting for darshan," Sharma said.

Police were also investigating whether the driver had followed a Google Maps shortcut that directed him towards the temple, he said