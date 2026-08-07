Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar discusses with Prashant Kishor on ways to strengthen NCP

In a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor discussed on measures that will aid in strengthening the organisation of the ruling NCP.

MP Parth Pawar had also attended the meeting that took place at Sunetra Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri' in south Mumbai on Thursday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Suraj Chavan said Kishor, who is advising the party on organisational rebuilding, said, "It was an internal meeting to discuss how to strengthen the party and ensure development programmes of the government reach the grassroots," he said.

Chavan rejected speculation that Kishor expressed displeasure over the style of functioning of NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and sought his removal.