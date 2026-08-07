Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar discusses with Prashant Kishor on ways to strengthen NCP

In a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor discussed on measures that will aid in strengthening the organisation of the ruling NCP.
MP Parth Pawar had also attended the meeting that took place at Sunetra Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri' in south Mumbai on Thursday.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Suraj Chavan said Kishor, who is advising the party on organisational rebuilding, said, "It was an internal meeting to discuss how to strengthen the party and ensure development programmes of the government reach the grassroots," he said.
Chavan rejected speculation that Kishor expressed displeasure over the style of functioning of NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and sought his removal.
When asked about it, state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal, who belongs to the NCP, said, "There is nothing like that..."
This is the second time that Kishor, who had scripted poll victories for leaders from Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee to Arvind Kejriwal, has met Sunetra Pawar since the death of her husband and the then deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati in January this year.
Following their first meeting a few months ago, Parth Pawar had said that Kishor was known to his family.
Kishor stunned the BJP in its Bankipur bastion in the recently concluded assembly bypoll in Bihar.
The bypoll was necessitated after the sitting MLA, Nitin Nabin, who is also the BJP president, vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha.
The BJP had fielded youth leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha, whom Kishor defeated in his electoral debut.
With inputs from PTI