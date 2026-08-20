‘Even ministers’ dogs get better facilities’: CJP's Dipke slams Maha govt over school conditions

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, alleging that government schools across the state continue to lack basic facilities and claiming that even ministers’ dogs get better amenities than students.

"It is a question of students' lives. When political leaders are not doing anything for students, why should people vote for them? Do people vote for them so that they can only travel in helicopters? People should see in what conditions their children are studying. The dogs of these ministers get better facilities than this," he said.

Talking to reporters, Dipke said elected representatives and ministers must be held accountable for the condition of schools, many of which continue to lack basic facilities such as proper classrooms, benches, toilets and safe access roads.

Students in some schools were being treated "worse than animals", he alleged.

Dipke, whose group launched the 'School Thik Karo' (improve government schools) campaign last week, visited a Zilla Parishad school at Ujani village in Latur's Ausa tehsil.

Dipke also asked people to force the leaders of political parties to work for education first and then come to seek votes.

"People should also tell the leaders coming to their village, irrespective of political parties, to work for education.Tell them not to come for votes at our doorstep till they work for education. For politics, we come out of our homes with flags of caste and community. Similarly, we should come out for the schools of our children," he added.