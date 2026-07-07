Pune fort murder: Police probe 'secret marriage' of Siya and Chetan before Ketan's killing

MUMBAI: A fresh twist has emerged in the Pune fort murder case, with WhatsApp chats recovered by police allegedly revealing that accused Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, had secretly married before her engagement to 25-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal.

Notably, Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.

The investigation has uncovered what police describe as a fresh lead after forensic examination of the accused's mobile phones allegedly revealed WhatsApp chats suggesting Goyal had secretly married Chaudhary before her engagement to Agarwal.

Police suspect the couple concealed the alleged marriage from their families as Goyal's engagement to Agarwal went ahead. The marriage is believed to have taken place nearly four months before Agarwal's death.

"Analysis of chats exchanged between Siya and Chetan indicates that they had secretly married. There are unconfirmed reports also about their marriage. We are verifying this claim and also checking whether the marriage was legally registered," an official from the Pune Rural Police said.

Investigators believe the conversations may provide further insight into the relationship between the accused and their alleged plot to kill Agarwal.