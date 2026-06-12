After TMC merger buzz, speculation grows over NCP (SP) joining Congress

MUMBAI: After reports of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) merging with the Congress, speculation has now emerged about the possibility of the NCP (SP) merging with the grand old party.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the time has come for regional parties that originated from the Congress, such as the TMC and NCP (SP), to rejoin the Congress if they genuinely want to defeat the BJP.
Raut said that the Congress is the party that can lead the fight against the BJP under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, all parties aligned with the Congress should merge with their parent party, he said. According to Raut, such a move would make the Congress a much stronger force in India.
Reacting to the suggestion, NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said the party would consider Raut's remarks. She said that Raut is a senior leader whose experience is valuable and, therefore, whatever he has suggested would be considered.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to the development, said that parties considering a merger have experienced leadership and do not need anyone's advice on whether to merge with the Congress. He said that some people in politics offer unsolicited advice even when it is not sought.
"I am sure that the regional parties will not merge with a sinking ship like the Congress party. Congress is no longer as strong a party as it was earlier. Therefore, the regional parties that came out of Congress will not make the mistake and merge with a dying party.
"Even though they dare to make a mistake, that would not have an impact on the BJP. In fact, it will create more political space for the BJP so our expansion will continue even though the opposition consolidates," Fadnavis said.
Sources said the NCP (SP) remains divided on the issue, with one section favouring a merger with the Congress and another advocating the party's independent identity.
However, any decision will ultimately rest with Sharad Pawar. The party will first examine the merger proposal in detail, and only then will a final decision be taken, a source said, requesting anonymity.