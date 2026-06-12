Amid TMC merger buzz, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut urges NCP (SP) to merge with Congress

MUMBAI: After reports of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) merging with the Congress, speculation has now emerged about the possibility of the NCP (SP) merging with the grand old party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the time has come for regional parties that originated from the Congress, such as the TMC and NCP (SP), to rejoin the Congress if they genuinely want to defeat the BJP.

Raut said that the Congress is the party that can lead the fight against the BJP under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, all parties aligned with the Congress should merge with their parent party, he said. According to Raut, such a move would make the Congress a much stronger force in India.

Reacting to the suggestion, NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said the party would consider Raut's remarks. She said that Raut is a senior leader whose experience is valuable and, therefore, whatever he has suggested would be considered.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to the development, said that parties considering a merger have experienced leadership and do not need anyone's advice on whether to merge with the Congress. He said that some people in politics offer unsolicited advice even when it is not sought.