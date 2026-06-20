Sanjay Raut's call for regional parties to merge with Congress 'angered' Sena (UBT) MLAs: MoS Prataprao Jadhav

Amid speculation of a rebellion in Shiv Sena (UBT), Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav claimed that the party's legislators were "angered" by senior leader Sanjay Raut's call for regional parties to merge with the Congress.

"Uddhav Thackeray faction's spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, himself said that all regional parties should join the national party. This statement angered the MLA, municipal councillor, and MP of UBT as they feared that they might be taken to Congress," Jadhav, a Shiv Sena leader, told ANI.

"This is our (Shiv Sena) foundation day. What have we done in the past years, and what will we do in the future? Earlier, our leader, Balasaheb (Thackeray), used to talk about this. Today, Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra has to be developed. He talked about NDA, Mahayuti," he added.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of "accepting Congress' ideology".

"Everyone knows that the day he formed an alliance with the Congress, he accepted its ideology. The day you became the Chief Minister, the Congress was with you. We did not say that your party will merge with the Congress; everyone knows who said this. You should think about saving your party," Patil said.