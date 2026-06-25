Sena (UBT) MP Raut alleges rebel Sanjay Patil issued death threats to protestors; seeks arrest under UAPA

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday sought action against rebel MP Sanjay Dina Patil, alleging that he threatened protesters opposing his switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

In a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Raut claimed Patil had warned of bomb attacks on protesters and demanded an investigation into the alleged remarks, along with his arrest under terror-related charges.

Raut also went on to claim that Patil had admitted to murdering five people.

"I am drawing your attention to a serious matter. The six Members of Parliament (MPs) who broke away from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb) party are becoming objects of public scorn across the country. There is immense anger among the people of Maharashtra regarding this defection; feeling deeply betrayed, voters are taking to the streets in protest in various places. Protesting and holding elected representatives accountable is a constitutional right of citizens. However, the 'rebel' MP from North-East Mumbai, Sanjay Patil, has threatened protesters with death," Raut wrote in the letter.

Further, he added, "Mr Patil stated, 'Don't mess with me; take out life insurance before protesting against me. I will send you straight to the crematorium or to the hospital.' While issuing the threat, he further adds, 'I have killed five people before.' (An investigation should be conducted into who these five individuals were and when and why Sanjay Patil killed them; since the accused has himself confessed, a murder case should be registered against him)."

Alleging an environment of anxiety among the public, Raut warned against legal action and called for immediate action by the police.